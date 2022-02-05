PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $125.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.39. 1,329,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,813. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28. PVH has a twelve month low of $89.33 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PVH will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in PVH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in PVH by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

