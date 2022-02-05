Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Issued By Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.57. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

NYSE BMO opened at $116.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.34. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.041 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

