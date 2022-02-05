Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Heritage Financial Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Heritage Financial in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

HFWA opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.70. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Heritage Financial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Heritage Financial by 101,954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.