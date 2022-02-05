Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issued By Truist Financial

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $23.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $22.96. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $27.82 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $29.56 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,090.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,358.79.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,865.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,823.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,816.91. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,990.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after acquiring an additional 147,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after buying an additional 101,173 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,933,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,795,000 after acquiring an additional 105,467 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

