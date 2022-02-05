Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Equity Residential Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Equity Residential in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.22.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $90.12 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $63.82 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average is $85.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,641 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,508. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Equity Residential by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 288,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 64,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

