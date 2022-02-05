Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Increased by Analyst

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Zurn Water Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

ZWS has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

NYSE ZWS opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,597,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $75,233,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $68,647,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $57,038,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $22,568,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

