Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Issued By Truist Financial

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Performance Food Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett expects that the food distribution company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Shares of PFGC opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $684,122. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

