Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for D.R. Horton, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for D.R. Horton in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.24. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DHI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.64. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,470 shares of company stock worth $12,575,686. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

