Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for M/I Homes, Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of M/I Homes in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.02. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ FY2022 earnings at $15.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M/I Homes has a 12-month low of $47.36 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.03.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 289.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

