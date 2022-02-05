Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Redbox Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RDBX)

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Redbox in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redbox’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

RDBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Redbox in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on Redbox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Redbox from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 17.20.

Shares of Redbox stock opened at 2.44 on Friday. Redbox has a 52-week low of 2.00 and a 52-week high of 27.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 7.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Redbox stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Redbox Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

