Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lundin Mining Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$15.30 price target (down from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.36.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$10.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.32. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.56 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The firm has a market cap of C$8.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,965,740.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$943,329,707.89.

Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

