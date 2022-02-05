Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Issued By B. Riley

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

MTG opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.63. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $142,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

