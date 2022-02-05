Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Coterra Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

CTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.19. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,694.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,684,410. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.