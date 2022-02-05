Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Endeavour Mining plc Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) – National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.49 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EDV. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$300.60.

TSE EDV opened at C$29.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.53. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$23.12 and a 52 week high of C$35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The stock has a market cap of C$7.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.83.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

