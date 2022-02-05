Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $185.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QRVO. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $131.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.61. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Qorvo will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1,135.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,786,000 after buying an additional 894,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Qorvo by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after buying an additional 809,212 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth $93,205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after purchasing an additional 385,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

