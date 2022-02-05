QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Earnings Results

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM updated its Q2 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $179.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QUALCOMM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.15% of QUALCOMM worth $1,852,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

