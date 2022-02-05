Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy Sells 3,266 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $100,952.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $32.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.49. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,004,000 after purchasing an additional 308,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,413,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,417 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,472,000 after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,567,000 after purchasing an additional 264,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.