QuickSwap Trading Up 9.6% Over Last Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. QuickSwap has a market cap of $64.85 million and $7.04 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for about $198.24 or 0.00477304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00053056 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.95 or 0.07246947 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,468.58 or 0.99842463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00053405 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006619 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

