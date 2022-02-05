Quiztok (QTCON) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $549,125.00

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Quiztok has a total market cap of $29.82 million and approximately $549,125.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,719,117,847 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars.

