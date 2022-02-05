Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $118.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $102.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ralph Lauren stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 74,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Ralph Lauren worth $23,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

RL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.73.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

