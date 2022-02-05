RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €747.00 ($839.33) to €738.00 ($829.21) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $639.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $846.25 on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $786.50 and a twelve month high of $1,155.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $927.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $976.82.

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

