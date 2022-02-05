RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €747.00 ($839.33) to €738.00 ($829.21) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $639.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $846.25 on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $786.50 and a twelve month high of $1,155.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $927.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $976.82.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

