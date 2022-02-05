Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. CGI’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $87.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,984 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $153,156,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CGI by 74.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,745,000 after buying an additional 1,291,949 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth $68,922,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the second quarter valued at about $16,355,929,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

