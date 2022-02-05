Raymond James Trims Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Price to $245.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $355.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PCTY. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $217.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.08. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,932 shares of company stock worth $40,243,519. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Paylocity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,745,000 after acquiring an additional 220,060 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Paylocity by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,885,000 after acquiring an additional 98,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after acquiring an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paylocity by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Paylocity by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,167,000 after acquiring an additional 558,180 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

