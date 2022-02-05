Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will post $15.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.09 billion and the lowest is $15.66 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $15.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $68.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.64 billion to $69.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $74.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.97 billion to $75.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.01. 6,320,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,206,847. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $87.09. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after buying an additional 808,192 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.