Raze Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.33 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $1.33 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00052261 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.53 or 0.07275862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00054783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,624.55 or 0.99769975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00054139 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006548 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,623,767 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

