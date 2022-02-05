Razor Network (RAZOR) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and $296,476.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Razor Network has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Razor Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000239 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

Razor Network is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,802,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Buying and Selling Razor Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Razor Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

