Realio Network (RIO) Trading 19.1% Higher This Week

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $170,638.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

