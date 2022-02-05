Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,700 by Credit Suisse Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 7,700 ($103.52) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($84.70) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($104.87) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($114.28) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($96.80) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($72.60) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,261.36 ($97.63).

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($77.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($107.82).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

