Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RRR. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $46.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 121,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

