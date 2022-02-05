Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Reinsurance Group of America has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $11.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.73. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $19,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

