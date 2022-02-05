Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $111.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.73. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $19,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.