Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.80.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of RGA opened at $111.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day moving average of $112.73. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,552 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 304.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,087,000 after acquiring an additional 508,080 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,114,000 after acquiring an additional 290,973 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 244,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 76.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 216,541 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.