Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 89,500 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Coupa Software worth $42,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

COUP opened at $129.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.42. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.55 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,695 shares of company stock valued at $14,078,973 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COUP has been the topic of several research reports. cut their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.57.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

