Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $53.31 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,196,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Discovery worth $53,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 5,053.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,510,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345,847 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 46.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,561,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524,319 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Discovery by 123.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,611,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Discovery by 127.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,412,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter worth $65,538,000. 54.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISCK opened at $28.62 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

