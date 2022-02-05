Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,536,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 135,502 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $44,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 41.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in América Móvil by 29.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.90. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $21.37.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

