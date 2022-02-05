Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 148,800 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.70% of Boston Beer worth $43,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boston Beer by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,500,000 after acquiring an additional 90,109 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,033,000 after acquiring an additional 176,197 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in Boston Beer by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,219,000 after acquiring an additional 143,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SAM opened at $419.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $404.50 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $480.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.20.

Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

