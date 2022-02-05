Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Short Interest Up 26.0% in January

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,800 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 530,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

RNLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Renalytix AI has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.04 million, a PE ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Renalytix AI had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1,717.89%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Renalytix AI will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.