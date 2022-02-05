Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives $48.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Thomas Civik bought 7,500 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 997,961 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,980,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,866,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 148,876 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPTX stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 183,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,103. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $609.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.30.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

