Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $95.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,752 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.