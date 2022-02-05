Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Electronic Arts Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang expects that the game software company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share.

EA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $148.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,264. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

