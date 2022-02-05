Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Radian Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Radian Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDN. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

RDN opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry bought 20,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

