Research Analysts Set Expectations for Goosehead Insurance, Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Goosehead Insurance in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

GSHD opened at $94.33 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $181.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average is $134.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 248.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $152,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $104,250.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $2,865,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,633 shares of company stock worth $15,708,728 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

