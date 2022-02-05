Reviewing Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and JBG SMITH Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments 1 0 2 0 2.33 JBG SMITH Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00

Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.58%. JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.49%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than Retail Opportunity Investments.

Risk and Volatility

Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and JBG SMITH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments 18.96% 4.10% 1.88% JBG SMITH Properties -10.94% -2.16% -1.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and JBG SMITH Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments $284.11 million 7.76 $32.01 million $0.45 40.33 JBG SMITH Properties $602.72 million 5.86 -$62.30 million ($0.55) -49.47

Retail Opportunity Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JBG SMITH Properties. JBG SMITH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Opportunity Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 97.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. JBG SMITH Properties pays out -163.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Retail Opportunity Investments has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and JBG SMITH Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. JBG SMITH Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats JBG SMITH Properties on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

