Reviewing Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) & AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) and AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Mail and AGC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Mail N/A N/A N/A AGC 9.03% 11.01% 5.62%

Royal Mail pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. AGC pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. AGC pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Royal Mail has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGC has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Royal Mail and AGC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Mail 0 2 10 0 2.83 AGC 0 1 2 0 2.67

Royal Mail presently has a consensus price target of $14.48, suggesting a potential upside of 17.82%. Given Royal Mail’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Royal Mail is more favorable than AGC.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royal Mail and AGC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Mail $17.42 billion 0.35 $811.15 million N/A N/A AGC $13.24 billion 0.74 $386.94 million $1.24 6.99

Royal Mail has higher revenue and earnings than AGC.

Summary

Royal Mail beats AGC on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe. The company was founded in 1516 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

AGC Company Profile

AGC, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products. The Chemicals segment deals with chlor-alkali and urethane products, water and oil repellents, solvents, gases, and specialty chemicals. The Ceramics and Other segment includes ceramic products, logistics, and financial services. The company was founded by Toshiya Iwasaki on September 8, 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

