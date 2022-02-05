Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NYSE REXR traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $71.97. 577,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average of $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $81.68.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

