Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Short Interest Up 26.6% in January

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the December 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rezolute by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Rezolute by 299.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the second quarter worth approximately $459,000. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RZLT stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Rezolute has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.