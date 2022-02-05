Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of RYTM opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $331.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 182,476 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.