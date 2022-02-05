RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $434.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will report sales of $434.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $441.00 million and the lowest is $430.10 million. RingCentral reported sales of $334.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.95.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,643,373.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,938 shares of company stock worth $7,266,106. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $161.49 on Friday. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.13.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

