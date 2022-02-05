Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

NYSE:RIO opened at $73.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.62. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 637,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,593,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.