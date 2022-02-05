Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Down to $66.17

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.17, but opened at $61.98. Roblox shares last traded at $63.85, with a volume of 71,570 shares changing hands.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average is $88.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 32,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $4,346,737.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 589,317 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,129.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46,579 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

